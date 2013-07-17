Digestive Remedies in Slovenia - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Slovenia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- As the demographic picture in Slovenia is changing and the population is aging, the number of digestion-related diseases and problems is rising. Often, digestive problems are the result of unhealthy and fatty food. With the increasing pace of life, many Slovenians are reaching for fast food items which offer great convenience and lower prices than classic restaurants and are much in demand given the current unstable economic situation and falling consumer purchasing power. However, excessive...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
