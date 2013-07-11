Digestive Remedies in Taiwan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Digestive Remedies in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Unhealthy dietary habits, such as over eating, irregular eating times, or eating too quickly results in growing demands for digestive remedies. Busy, stressful, and fast-paced modern lifestyles also worsen the digestive health conditions. Consumers seek digestive remedies for fast relief. Over the review period, such products experienced steady growth.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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