New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Peruvian dishes are traditionally prepared with spicy ingredients and few vegetables. Furthermore, the development of consumer foodservice in the country and busy lifestyles is increasing the consumption of fast food. Peruvians are increasingly affected by digestive ailments such as heartburn, gastritis and constipation on a regular basis and demand for OTC digestive remedies is rising.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 Medifarma led sales with a retail value share of 21%. Sal de Andrews is the most purchased brand because of its low price and its effectiveness at countering indigestion. In addition, its Digestac brand is perceived to provide quick relief from the discomfort caused by slow digestion.
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Industry Prospects
Digestive remedies is expected to register a CAGR of 17% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period - lower than the review period as consumption of these products is already widespread. Unhealthy eating habits and fast food consumption will promote continuous demand for digestive remedies. Also, in lower-income segments digestive disorders will gradually increase if the government does not improve access to potable water.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Peru with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Peru, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Peru market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Digestive Remedies in Peru?
- What are the major brands in Peru?
- Are there any herbal/traditional home-made digestive remedies, like charcoal, which compete strongly with standard medicinal products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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