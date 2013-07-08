Digiarty Announced Giveaway for Bloggers in July with New Android Application

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Digiarty Software, Inc. (http://www.winxdvd.com/), a multimedia software developing company of high renown, officially announces the exclusive giveaway software in July is online now. The newly released Android application priced at $49.95/copy is provided as free gift this month to anyone who wants to do giveaway or contest on their blog, website, forum, active YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter page.



"The purpose of this exclusive giveaway is to help bloggers, administers, to attract more visits, members, subscribers and fans." explained by Jack, the CEO of Digiarty. "It is also the best method to maximally let more people benefit from our new Android application that is designed to convert any videos for smoothly playback on all prevailed Android phones & tablets with highest possible quality."



To participant in this giveaway, please visit: http://www.winxdvd.com/win-free-copy/



The rules and conditions to get the Android application for free?



- Qualification: Any blogger and owner of website, forum, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter page, who would like to do contest or giveaway.

- Reward: 1. free get 5 -50 licenses of this Android application, but the numbers are based on your traffic, rank, and subscribers/fans; 2. Get a reciprocal link if you are willing to do high-quality review for the application.

- Way to Participate: Click “Contact Now” button at the bottom right corner of the activity page and fill in all the required info, such as the URL of your site, the amount copies you want to get, etc.

- Other Requirement: The participants shall not disclose the license codes in public.



Additionally, the developer also announced that the giveaway offer will be changed monthly with different software applications, including DVD ripper, DVD copy, video converter and iPhone iPad related programs. Pay close attention to their Win Free Copy page, you will get more great software for your readers, members, subscribers and fans.



Price and Availability



The software offered as blogger giveaway in July is originally $49.95. If you are interested, please go to the giveaway page http://www.winxdvd.com/win-free-copy/ and you can free get license codes to do contest on your website, forum, Facebook/Twitter page and YouTube channel.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.