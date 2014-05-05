Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Apple has been applied Retina display since iPhone 4, and rumor has it that the new upcoming cool gadget iPhone 6 will come with it too. Digiarty Software (http://www.winxdvd.com), a leading multimedia company, tries to explain what Retina display is in a simple and understandable way. In the meantime, it offers two Retina-related source tools for PC and Mac - WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for Mac – to help make the best use of sharp display.



As most people know, Retina display is more of a marketing term used by Apple than a precise technical term, which refers to liquid crystal displays with high enough pixel density that the human eye can't make out individual pixels at a normal viewing distance. It made its debut with iPhone 4 in 2010.



According to official data from Apple and detailed specs on Wikipedia, Digiarty sorts out Apple devices into two categories: Retina and non-Retina. It reveals that the former one includes iPhone 5/5S/5C, iPhone 4S/4, The new iPad, iPad 4, iPad mini 2, iPad Air, 13in MacBook Pro and 15in MacBook Pro while the rest of others belong to the latter. It also points out that PPI and PPD are another two technical terms related to Retina. 3 different PPI (pixels per inch) retina types are applied to iPhone ipad MacBook respectively, to be specific, 326 PPI, 264 PPI and 220 PPI.



"PPD means Pixels per degree. It is an expressing way covering both viewing distance from devices and screen resolution. And it is firstly used to depict iPhone 4 with 300 PPI as held 10 to 12 inches from the eye." said Ricky, the technical director of Digiarty.



Digiarty also informs that screens of higher-resolution have been available already before. Sharp screens like Retina can deliver a better HD video enjoyment, especially when watching HD DVD movies. But Apple phones and tablets have no DVD drive no matter how brilliant they are. Accordingly, it recommends WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the best DVD ripping software for retina gadgets to play to its high resolution strength. It performs fast DVD to Apple-supported formats ripping process while perfectly maintaining the high quality to ensure ultra-visual enjoyment due to its embedded High Quality engine and Multi-core CPU support. Except for that, as for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum users, they also love it for its unique copy decryption technology and hundreds of supported output video formats.



To better understand the definition of Retina and get the Apple iPhone iPad MacBook with Retina display DVD ripping tips, please read at:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/retina-for-apple-display.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.