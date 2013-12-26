Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- New Year is around the corner, many may crave for finding out the best way to express heartfelt and sincere wishes to our parents, teachers, families and friends. Therefore, Digiarty elaborates three ways of making a splendid New Year greeting videos with a beefed-up video conversion program - WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



"Nothing can be compared to a New Year greeting video that can speak our mind directly and visually." marked in the tutorial that shows readers the tips of making New Year greeting. It centers on three different manners to make a New Year greeting video, say, integrating online videos, personalizing the existing Videos and turning photos into New Year greeting slideshow videos.



How to Select a New Year Greeting Video Maker

According to the point of view of Digiarty, the New Year greeting video maker must be easy to use, multifunctional and great in video compatibility. Hereby WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is strongly recommended because it combines video conversion function with YouTube video downloading, slideshow making and video editing. Once installing a single program, users do not have to use other auxiliary tools.



Guide of Making New Year Greetings Videos

To realize New Year greeting video DIY, please download the tool first:

http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



Integrate Online Videos

Users can download online videos, merge videos together and share the New Year greeting video with others as a New Year or Christmas gift.



Step 1. Launch the video converter, and click "YouTube URL" button.

Step 2. Paste the URL of a YouTube video to the blank and click "Analyze" button.

Step 3. The video is produced in different formats (MP4, WebM, FLV), resolutions (240p, 360p, 720p, etc), file sizes and codecs. Choose one option according to the needs and click OK.

Step 4. If users need to present the video in other video format, they can choose a desired output format provided by the HD video conversion software, such as AVI, WMV, MOV, iPhone, iPad and Android.



Personalize Existing Videos

No matter the source video files are from Blu-ray, DV, YouTube or your personal media library, users can personalize them through the vivid video editing features of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. For example, if one thinks the New Year greeting video is too long, he/she can trim it down by selecting only the part you need; if one hates the black edges, he/she can crop the frames; and users can even add external subtitles (.srt) to videos, which is a good way to show New Year greetings and wishes.



Step 1. Import the source video by clicking "+Video" button.

Step 2. Choose an output format.

Step 3. Click Edit tab.

Step 4. Choose a editing option to change the output video and click Done.

Step 5. Click RUN to bring the video editing and converting into effect.



Turn Pictures into New Year Greeting Slideshow Video

Making New Year greeting slideshow video from existing photos and pictures is the best way we suggest, because it is real and true to life. Before creation, please put all the images that are to be converted into a folder.



Step 1. Click "photo" button on the top to add the photo folder.

Step 2. Choose an output format or device profile.

Step 3. Click Edit tab.

Step 4. Make video editing through changing intervals and adding background music.

Step 5. Hit RUN button to start.



Through any of the methods listed above, users can make a stylish Xmas or New Year greeting video by them. The video can be sent to friends through Email, uploaded to YouTube, or played on tablets, mobile phones and smart TVs.



To know more details about New Year greeting video making tips, please read the tutorial: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/make-new-year-greeting-videos.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.