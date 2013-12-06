Digiarty Extends Business in Alliance with Bloggers and Webmasters in December

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Digiarty (http://www.winxdvd.com) as a video audio software star company today announces that its business extent reaches out to global bloggers, webmasters and forum administers on a win-win basis from December 1 to 31. It is recruiting the owners of Facebook/YouTube channels/Twitter pages and other social media to run exclusive contests and sweepstakes with the newly-placed software provided by it on a "Win Free Copy" page to gain greater chances for more subscribers and followers.



In a show of sincerity, Digiarty has changed the prey for WinX DVD Copy Pro, a fresh and scarcely shown DVD backup program enjoying great popularity in Europe, Asia and America. Also, the company publishes the details in participating in and benefiting from the alliance, "If you have the right and intention to post software sweepstakes on your active website, blog, forum, twitter or Facebook, you are welcome to get our DVD copy software for free. The number licensed copies we provide to you will range from 5 to 50 based on your website traffic and activeness."



Over the previous months, Digiarty as an open association has cooperated with many organizations and individuals in terms of launching exclusive contests worldwide. To better serve the needs of website/blog partners who want to win traffic at the end of the year and also the peak shopping season, the company opened a 24-hour Email server system to receive Emails.



The firm's business scope includes DVD ripping/conversion, DVD copy/backup, DVD burning, video conversion, video audio streaming, YouTube downloading, slideshow making, etc. "If you are not interested in WinX D VD Copy Pro, you may choose any other products you like," said Angie, the Events Planner and also the Marketing Director Assistant of Digiarty.



Digiarty is also willing to place reciprocal links for websites posting high reviews on the DVD copy software. Besides the benefits, each participant is required to abide by the rules as follows:

1. Include the URLs of the website/blog/forum/FB/Twitter page/YouTube channel.

2. Give clear indication of the number of copies to get and the duration of the giveaway to launch.

3. Do not disclose and publish the license codes on the internet.



To learn more about Digiarty "Win Free Copy" scheme in December, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/win-free-copy/



Price and Availability

Any owner of a blog, website, forum, Facebook/Twitter page and YouTube channel can request for 5-50 licensed copies of WinX DVD Copy Pro (list tag of which is $49.95) by indicating the readiness of running a contest and sweepstake via an Email and sending the Email to media AT winxdvd.com.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.