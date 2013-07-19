Digiarty Generalized iOS 7 Features, Compatible Devices, Software & Freeware

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The first beta version of iOS 7 was released by Apple, Inc. on June 10, 2013. Compared with the last generation, the new OS has great improvements to the operating system functions with brand-new icon, redesigned applications and some new elements. Almost all iOS device users would like to try it on their iPhone iPad and iPod. But considering the fact that not all iDevices are compatible with iOS 7 and the new functionalities, Digiarty Software, Inc., a multimedia software developing company of high reputation, recently generalized the devices supported by iOS 7 and new features compatible with these devices for all iOS users.



The Devices Supported by iOS 7 are Listed As:

iPhone: iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5

iPad: iPad 2, the new iPad, iPad 4, iPad mini

iPod: iPod Touch 5



The New Features (Apps) Compatible with iOS 7 Supported Devices



According to customers’ experience of the beta version, not all iDevices are compatible with all the functions of the new mobile OS.

1. Air Drop: It only supports iPhone5, iPad 4, iPad mini and iPod Touch 5.

2. Swipe & Panorama Photos: This app only works well on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPod Touch 5.

3. Live Filters in Camera app: Just iPhone 5 and iPod 5 is friendly with it.

4. Square photos and video formats are valid in iPhone 4 and later, the new iPad and later, and iPod 5.

5. iTunes Radio: Compatible with all iOS 7 supported Devices.



With the above info summarized by Digairty, iDevice users can update their original OS to the new one according to their demands.



Meanwhile, Digiarty also recommended the best freeware for iOS 7 users who would like to play DVD movies and other videos on their devices. All these free software are completely compatible with iOS 7.



For details information about playing DVD on iOS 7 devices: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/get-free-ios7-compatible-devices-software.htm



