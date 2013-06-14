Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Digiarty Software is launching an unlimited giveaway from Father's Day, offering the new Mobile Video Converters for Android as the gift for the rest of June. Participants can get the license code to convert HD MKV, M2TS, MOD, SD MOV, AVI, WMV, FLV and any other videos to HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note, Kindle Fire and Google Nexus 7 free.



With the introduction of WinX Mobile Video Converter built on May 24, thousands of users have already installed it for fast and convenient video conversion and edition. It premiered GOTD in the form of a 48-hour giveaway has benefited many people, but still the chance has slipped through more people's fingers. So again the developer gives out an unlimited number of this video conversion software as bounties for all comers lasting for a longer period of time.



Android mobiles generally accept MPEG4 and H.264 as output format. However, simply converting incompatible videos to either of MP4 or H.264 does not match users’ various gadgets, because different portable devices with different screen sizes require different frame rates, resolutions, bit rates and aspect ratios. It’s not surprising for a video converter to support all video sources, but WinX Mobile Video Converter is, at the other hand, good at converting videos for playing back on dozens of Android mobiles much less on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Surface, WP8 and Blackberry.



The speed boost enables it to convert videos to portable devices at ultra fast speed. Uniquely, WinX Mobile Video Converter for Android supports importing *.srt files to add extra subtitles from PC to movies and videos; it also has merge and trim features to meet the needs of different users.



“We hope to build a positive buzz through various nonprofit activities.” Explained by Jack, the president and CEO of Digiarty, who sincerely invites all web editors and tech geeks to test, review and share the video converter for Android running on Windows PC.



Price and Availability

From June 13 to June 30, WinX Mobile Video Converter that was sold $49.95 is totally free of charge. Anyone in need of a fresh Father’s Day gift, please go to the official site of the Android mobile converter, click “Get License Code”, find the registration key, download the exe file and input the key to activate the software before July.2.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and new iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.