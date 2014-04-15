Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Digiarty Software Inc., a resourceful multimedia software provider, comes forwards with exhilarating tips on YouTube video song downloads for all PC users since youtube.com has made frequent changes especially in signature during this period. In specific, WinX YouTube Downloader is recommended to download SD, HD and ultra HD online videos, such as the personal created and submitted The Fox (What Does the Fox Say) and Let It Go Videos (from Disney movie Frozen).



Read resources:

Free Download The Fox (What Does Fox Say): http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/free-download-the-fox-music-video.htm

Free Download Let It Go from YouTube: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/free-download-let-it-go-song-from-youtube.htm



Amongst online video websites, YouTube has taken the leap all the way. However, the constant changes from YouTube, which cause different lengths in HTML Code and the corresponding video, lead to video downloading failures in many related programs, driving a rising demand for an up-to-date video downloader. WinX YouTube Downloader is an effective way to get rid of slow network speed and unsmooth play process, regardless of downloading the most popular video songs from YouTube. PC users will be free from the buffering problems and annoying advertising.



With this freeware, downloading 1080p HD videos offline on Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, XP, Vista, NT and so on becomes much easier and faster. Outstandingly, it even supports 3D videos and 4K ultra HD videos as the sources. Digiarty, as the developer, has concluded some tips of making use of the downloaded music videos:

1. To collect star album therefrom;

2. To play them with different players after converting them with some video converter;

3. To watch interesting videos on iPad, iPhone, iPod, Kindle Fire, HTC, Samsung Galaxy, WP8, Surface Pro, etc on the go offline;

4. To edit various YouTube song videos as stylish as they can be;

5. To burn them into DVDs for personal storage.



Although free, it does not contain any plugins, adware, spyware, malware or virus at all, and is even ensured with frequent updates. The latest version of WinX YouTube Downloader goes V3.1.7 (built on March 3rd), with impressive boost in downloading speed and quality.



To learn more about the free YouTube song downloader, please visit:

http://www.winxdvd.com/youtube-downloader/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Established in 2006, Digiarty is a multimedia software provider specialized in providing DVD & Video related solutions, like DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc. Aiming at the best digital media company, Digiarty is always devoted to continuous development and providing their customer advanced products and best services. For more information, please visit: http://www.winxdvd.com/ or contact us at: contact(AT)winxdvd(DOT)com