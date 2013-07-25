Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Digiarty Software, Inc. a company that specializes in DVD backup and ripping, HD video converting and media streaming, recommends users 5 best places to travel in 2013 summer, and tips on how to record summer travel videos with helpful video converting software – WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.



2013 summer has arrived and people who have holidays are thinking about where to travel in summer with their kids. There are so many beautiful places in the world that people may have many summer travel ideas. Recording wonderful travel videos is a must wherever one goes.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a professional HD video converting program. It can convert (HD) travel videos MOD/M2TS to MP4, MKV, AVI, FLV, WMV, MPEG, MOV, QuickTime HD videos, etc. It allows users to trim, crop, merge videos, and add external AAS/SRT subtitle files downloaded from the internet to videos. It also supports video converting to iPhone, iPad, iPod, The HTC New One, Samsung Galaxy S 3/4, WP8, etc.



Besides this helpful HD video converting tool, Digiarty Software also recommends 5 best vacation spots that are suitable for family and kids travel.



1. Palau: An island country located in Micronesia, the western Pacific Ocean. It owns the most beautiful tropical paradise and natural wonders with unspoiled reefs, caves, and walls. Famous for its diving, Palau is rated as one of the world's best diving destinations by scuba aficionados.



2. Provence (PACA): A geographical region and historical province in France and a must-go place for anyone in search of lavender blossom and romance. It is honored as Lavender Hometown and is also surrounded by fields, rape or wheat.



3. Maldives: One of the world's most geographically dispersed full of islands and located on the Chagos-Maldives-Laccadive Ridge. It consists of 1,192 coral islands grouped in a double chain of 26 atolls, along the north-south direction, spread over roughly 90,000 square kilometers.



4. Jiuzhaigou Valley: A part of the Min Mountains on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau located in northern Sichuan province of southwestern China, 330 km (205 mi) north of the provincial capital Chengdu. Famous for multi-level waterfalls, colorful lakes, and snow-capped peaks, it is inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.



5. Agra: An India city that has three famous UNESCO World Heritage sites, the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort in the city and Fatehpur Sikri nearby, among which Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum and is regarded by many as the finest example of Mughal architecture, a style that combines elements from Islamic, Persian, Ottoman Turkish and Indian architectural styles.



