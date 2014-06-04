Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Once again, the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio failed to get his Oscar, after having been the Oscar Best Actor nominee for four times. Even so, all his fans do take him as an award winner. Digiarty, a leading multimedia company, rounds up Leonardo DiCaprio movies, especially those with Oscar nominations, for people to revisit the classics and shows its best DVD movie backup software - WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.



It’s not hard to find out how much popular the king is. News stories were reported all around about Leonardo DiCaprio’s lose of the Oscar and people start to look back at all his movie works. That’s why Digiarty tries to make the classic movie list here. “Leonardo DiCaprio is a great actor and producer,” said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, “he actually has made a great difference with all his classic movies, from Titanic, Inception, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, to The Wolf of Wall Street. People love him no matter who he plays, a charming prince or a fat-shaming man, for his virtuoso acting. Even those old movies deserve your aftertaste.”



Both reviews and plots are included in this movie list. Digiarty believes that the most telling sign of success is inside of the performance instead of gaining An Oscar.



Inception: Leonardo DiCaprio explored a fantastical future by played a hero in Inception, which is a modern sci-fi movie once rated 3 in IMDb, next only to The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather, during his post-Titanic film career. DiCaprio earned critical acclaim for his leading role and received a Golden Globe nomination.



Shutter Island: Shutter Island is considered as the most challenging one of all his films, adapted from a novel by Dennis Lehane, which is a mind-boggling film and maybe only people with an IQ over 150 can finish it without a break. Most people have to watch it over and over again to figure out the puzzle and suspense in it. It is taken as a symbol of intelligence to follow the complicated plot and "walk out of the Shutter Island".



To get more reviews of Leonardo DiCaprio classic movies with Oscar, please read at:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/leonardo-dicaprio-movies-with-oscar.htm



All classic movie DVDs is worth collection, especially classics like Leonardo DiCaprio movies. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is exactly well-known for its DVD ripping and backup ability. First, it can copy and rip DVD movie with intact video audio and subtitles, rip DVD to AVI, MP4, H.264, MPEG, WMV, MOV, FLV and M2TS, convert DVD to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android Samsung Galaxy Note, Kindle Fire, Goolge Nexus and Sony PSP etc for video playback. What attract users more are its fast DVD ripping speed and unique copy decryption technology. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, as well as its Mac version, makes DVD movie backup much easier, just as advertised.



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Pricing and Availability

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About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.