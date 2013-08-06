Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Digiarty (http://www.winxdvd.com/), a team serving global software users in respect of multimedia, has recently tested and compared several ways to remove and avoid Android Trojan and Malware for users used to watching movies and videos on Samsung, HTC and other Android smartphones and tablets. The result points out that the most killing-all method is to make use of offline movie watching.



There appeared a dead-end Trojan application called "Odad.a" not long ago that created an attacker-accessible backdoor on any Android device infected and sending SMS to premium-rate numbers. It is capable of downloading and installing additional malware, by which the nearby devices could be infected by way of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It is much easier to catch with during online gaming and video watching on Android phones.



Upon the mobile security problem, Digiarty concluded the following methods towards Android Trojan:

1. Download and install a powerful anti-virus app which is capable of shielding some suspicious program files;

2. Back up important data of phone immediately, and try to clear the virus through factory data reset;

3. Power off the phone, offload the battery, take out the SIM card and insert it to an outdated cell phone to delete all suspicious short messages, and then get everything back;

4. Try to clean the virus via IC port or IR port, or by use of wireless websites by contacting the service provider.



However, the "smart" virus like Odad.a is so undeletable and well-disguising that the methods above were mostly out of effect. According to Roman Unuchek, "the complexity of Android malware programs is growing rapidly alongside their numbers", therefore, to guarantee the safety of enjoying videos in a long run, Digiarty recommends watching videos offline. It is a shortcut to avoid the infection of viruses, malware and Trojans to the ground, in reserve for a rainy day. It also introduces a video conversion software program to solve the problem that most common video formats are not playable on Android phones and pads.



