DigiResults New Digi Traffic Generator Software Discount

Pattaya, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Tony Hayes from Commando SEO has got together with Andy Fletcher from Digi Results to put together a huge discount for Digi Traffic Generator social bookmarking and article posting software. You can discover the fast ranking combination of Automated Youtube SEO & Social Bookmarking at a substantial 50% discount for the first month and 33% discount locked in afterwards.



Tony Hayes negotiated the Digi Traffic Accelerator discount for his own YouTube SEO software customers and said "The combination of Digi Traffic Generator with my own ifttt syndication strategies from Tube Backlink Commando have been tested and proven to be one of the simplest ways to get videos ranked on the first page of Google. What i really like about Andy's Digi Traffic generator tool is its simplicity to use and the speed of using it. Its a very powerful combination and the perfect strategy to folow up with the syndication created by my tube backlink software because if you upload a video and it automatically gets syndicated to high page rank sites with you doing nothing more than run my software one time for your youtube channel then within minutes of using Andys bookmarking tool you are more or less done"



Previous Andy Fletcher released two separate products, digi traffic accelerator was a desktop seo software and digi traffic multiplier which was a wordpress plugin. Digi results decided to combine the power of the two and created a very simple to use automation tool for Affiliates marketers, SEO's and Offline SEO service providers and agencies.



In the video Tony Hayes explains how he uses the bookmarking tool in digi traffic generator to add additional SEO power to his own Tube backlink commando strategies which leverage the use of ifttt to make linkwheels, web 2.0 blog networks and also more syndication from flickr and vimeo linkwheels.



When asked about the value of Digi Traffic generator, even with a discount compared to other social bookmarking automation tools Hayes explained that he does not compare it to other bookmarking tools, but instead to onlywire, which is a hugely popular social link automation website that he himself has used extensively, but now has switched over to Digi Traffic generator. "I often add the ability to post to onlywire from my softwares but after testing digi traffic generator again recently i think its is actually far better value than using onlywire because you can create unlimited accounts and the link in my youtube video offers a discount for digi traffic generator which is now only 10 dollars per month through my digi



traffic gerenator dicount link in the video description on youtube. If you purchased digi traffic generator direct from digiresults.com you would be paying just under 20 dollars per month.



Thats a 50% discount for digi traffic generator and you have unlimited account creation on social bookmarking sites as well as article directories and you can make unlimited social bookmarks and article posts. Onlywire has a monthly service that costs 12.99 dollars per month and that only covers the same accounts again and again and you are limited to 1000 links per month. With those features and figures in mind i have to recommend digi traffic generator over onlywire but it gets even better because account creation with digi traffic generator is far simpler, it takes just a few minutes and it even verifies your emails from the web 2.0 sites it works with."



If you want to learn how to make money on YouTube then the combination of these two SEO software's could well be your start to a better lifestyle.



About Commando SEO

Commando SEO, run By Tony Hayes is a specialist YouTube SEO and Video Marketing Consultancy and Software creator. Tony is Based In Pattaya, Thailand.



Digi Results Is Andy Fletcher's online digital marketplace and SEO software business based in London, UK.



Contact:

Tony Hayes

Commando SEO

Pattaya, Thailand

20265

Tel: +66 909251232

Email: tonyvideomarketing@gmail.com

Website: http://kissim.org