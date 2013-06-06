Digit Entertainment LLC Announces Mom vs Bad PRO the First Major Update to Its Popular IOS/Android App Mom vs Bad

Studio City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Digit Entertainment LLC, announced the release of the newly updated version of its flagship cross platform mobile game, Mom vs Bad.



Downloaded more than 14,000 times since its December 2012 release, Mom vs Bad; The game that puts Mom first, has undergone some major changes designed to enhance gameplay, increase retention and increase user satisfaction.



With the initial version receiving positive praise from both developers and the gaming community, Digit Entertainment set out to build upon its success by introducing new and requested features that create that fun sense of urgency and skill casual gamers look for while never ignoring the audience the game is designed for.



“I knew our audience really liked the concept we put forth, and I knew we needed to enhance the gameplay to really keep our players interested and attract new ones.” said Stephen Kaplan, Digit Entertainments founder/producer.



He added, “Opening up our communication channels via Twitter, Tumblr, and Facebook allowed us to get feedback directly from the players, so right from the start we began collecting the ideas and suggestions and got to work on the ones that made the most sense right away.



Among the most requested features was the ability to help the falling animals while Mom was in the “Slo Motion” state.



To add this new feature we needed to create the right scenarios in game where being able to do that made sense.”



In addition to the new Slo Motion abilities, the newly updated version includes more bonus rewards for helping the other animals, a super shield to protect mom from falling danger, and a host of new in-app purchases which will help users on their journey.



This release showcases the Mom vs Bad PRO version of the game, which for $1.99, provides users with expanded gameplay and an ad free gaming experience.



Praised by Mommy bloggers for its Mom positive message and adorable gameplay, Mom vs Bad is a family friendly game designed to celebrate a real hero everyone knows: Mom. Originally created to help inspire the founders own Mother while she was battling Lymphoma, Mom vs Bad has now been downloaded in more than 57 countries world wide.



The updated Mom vs Bad, and Mom vs Bad Pro are available for download for both IOS and Android!



About Digit Entertainment LLC

Founded in early 2012, Digit Entertainment was created to be a vehicle for digital collaboration between friends and colleagues from varied technical and entertainment backgrounds. Bringing together some top web, mobile, animation, and production talent, Digit Entertainment hopes to continually produce fun engaging experiences that create a lasting connection between the user and the application.



