Digital Advertising Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story: Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 52 pages on title 'Digital Advertising in the United States of America (USA) - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



Summary

Digital Advertising in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

- The digital advertising market (other known as online marketing, Internet advertising or web advertising) consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities performed by the mean of Internet using mobile devices and personal computers. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

- The US digital advertising market had total revenues of $139,063.7m in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% between 2016 and 2020.

- The mobile segment was the market's most valuable in 2020, with total revenues of $98,836.4m, equivalent to 71.1% of the market's overall value.

- The internet is widely accessible across the US and 83% of households have a broadband internet subscription.



Scope

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Alphabet Inc

Facebook Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation



Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes



