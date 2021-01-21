Digital Advertising Market Research Report : Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2027 : Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Alibaba

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Internet advertising is the process of using the internet as a platform to deliver promotional or marketing messages to an identified as well as targeted audience. It aids to attract brand exposure and website traffic, and is designed to uplift the targeted consumer to engage in a specific action such as making a purchase. This is one of the most efficient ways for all businesses to expand their reach, find new customers, and diversify their revenue streams.



Key players in the global Digital Advertising market:

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent Corp., Microsoft Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., Yahoo Inc.



Segmentation

Digital Advertising Market segment based on Ad Format:

- Social Media

- Search Engine

- Video

- Email

- Others



Digital Advertising Market segment based on Platform:

- Mobile

- Desktop and Laptop

- Others



Digital Advertising Market segment based on End-User:

- Automotive

- Retail

- Healthcare

- BFSI

- Telecom

- Others



Market Drivers

In the past years, technological developments regarding the internet, along with its rising commercial use and the robustly growing number of internet users globally, have not only shaped the trend of online advertising, but have also given rise to new advertising business and new market levels and players. Moreover, for mobile gadgets, there are several types of advertisements, like click to call, image text, click to download, and banner ads. Additionally, the consumers are majorly preferring smartphones over PCs, due to portability and convenience.



Regional Outlook

North America emerged as the dominator of the internet advertising market owing to the spur in advertisers' spending on digital advertising. This is a key factor that boosts the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period as the proliferation of social media, mobile, and apps is the prominent driving factor for the robustly growing internet advertising market across the region. Majorly in countries like India, Indonesia, and China, apps are acquiring major importance owing to the pervasiveness of smartphone usage as well as gaming.



Objectives of the Report:

- Study of the global Digital Advertising market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

- Industrial structure analysis of the Digital Advertising market by identification of various sub-segments

- Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

- Competitive analysis

- Analysis of Digital Advertising market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

- Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Digital Advertising market

- Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



In addition to the key segments, the report also offers information about different aspects that can assist in the progress of the industry. The report covers applicable sales strategies, research and development advancements, online and offline trends, latest product launches and brand promotions, and strategic business expansions. Statistical information about the market is categorized and organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other graphical presentations.



Key Features of the Digital Advertising Market Report:

- The report encompasses Digital Advertising market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

- An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

- Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

- Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Digital Advertising industry



