Digital and Offset Printer 4OVER4.COM Adds Ultra-Thick Prestige Postcards to Catalog

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Leading professional printer 4OVER4.COM added a new luxury product to its vast customizable line. Premium prestige postcards are available for orders of 50 copies or more.They add a sumptuous texture and a lavish finish to standard designs, by offering a 3 to 8 times thicker cardstock than the average print product.



White uncoated orders come in 32-point, 48-point, 64-point, and 80-point paper. While the gloss coated version comes in 40-point, 56-point, and 72-point. As an additional feature, customers can choose to add color seams for extra visual appeal. As well as high gloss UV coating.



The expert printer has a reputation for their top of the line postcards printing services, so the latest addition is the evolution of an already popular product. Customization possibilities allow users to choose colors, texture, shape, and size. Turning postcards into very flexible items that can be adapted to different purposes.



Custom print has the advantage of providing full creative control to customers, so there is a higher satisfaction rate. Prestige postcards are suitable for formal events that require high end products to promote them. They can also be handed out to promote a business, or as a deluxe party favor.



4OVER4.COM is a professional printing industry leader based in New York, known for its highly personalizable print products. Direct orders can be made through the instant price calculator on the website, and other enquiries are handled via phone call at 718-932-2700. The company opened a Polish digital printing division (Polish: Drukarnia cyfrowa), with a full range of quality products, like business cards and flyers.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.