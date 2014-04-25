Digital and Offset Printer 4OVER4.COM Shares Brief History of Business Cards with Blog Readers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Large format printing experts 4OVER4.COM published a piece of print history facts on one of the most popular marketing tools today, bsuiness cards. The brief post highlights interesting facts about business card origins such as the handwritten “visiting cards” in China, as early as the 15th century. Presently, StatisticBrain reports that 10 billion business cards are printed every year in the U.S. alone, making business cards as relevant as ever.



The ‘Business Cards, a History of Social Networking’ blog post explains that business cards were called “trade cards” in the 1600’s. They included maps to help customers find the promoted business. This idea was introduced by King Louis XIV, who encouraged traders to promote their business through the cards.



Gentlemen found a less commercial use of printed cards during the 17th and 18th century. The “acquaintance cards” were a way to express interest in talking to the ladies. It was also a way to express condolences, congratulations, and friendship. A curious fact that 4OVER4.COM’s post mentions, is that individual cards had to be sent to the different ladies living in one house.



During the 18th and 19th century, lithography opened new printing possibilities and business cards started to come in more resistant materials. Which in addition to flexible society rules, diversified the business cards industry. The details can be found on the original blog post, along with sample images to illustrate the historic post.



Modern day business cards incorporate advanced technologies into the format, as well as contact information to corporate digital channels. Creative cards differentiate businesses from each other. A necessary quality in a world where customers are easily saturated by graphic formats, as various as 4OVER4.COM’s catalog of custom mugs, personalized t-shirts, and print stickers.



4OVER4.COM is a New York professional printer, leader in personalized formats. Customers can make their direct orders through the website using the instant price calculator, or call 718-932-2700 to talk to one of their qualified agents. The company opened a division in Poland, a printing company (Polish: Drukarnia) with a vast catalog of quality print products like the highly demanded business cards and flyers.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.