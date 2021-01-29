Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Digital asset management market size was valued at $2,287 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $6,369 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2027.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market research study. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the Digital Asset Management (DAM) market, underlining the latest growth trends and Digital Asset Management (DAM) market dynamics. The report is intended to help readers make an accurate assessment of the present and future Digital Asset Management (DAM) market scenarios.



Growth in demand for collaborative digital workflow for sales and marketing activities has encouraged end users to locate enhanced DAM solutions and services. The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. The Digital asset management market is rising mainly due to the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and the increasing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to circumvent copyright issues.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Digital Asset Management (DAM) market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:

Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Bynder (US), Sitecore (US), Widen (US), MediaBeacon (US), CELUM (Austria), Nuxeo (US), Canto (US), Wedia (France), Digizuite (Denmark), censhare (Germany), Cloudinary (US), MediaValet (Canada) and others.



By component:

Solution

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training, Support, and Maintenance



By business function:

Human Resource (HR)

Sales and Marketing

IT

Others (Website Management and Creative Operations)



By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud



By vertical:

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (Education, Real Estate and Construction, and Energy and Utilities)



Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market



Chapter 1. Digital Asset Management (DAM) MARKET SYNOPSIS



1.1. Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS



3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. Digital Asset Management (DAM) MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS



4.1. Digital Asset Management (DAM) Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Price Trend Analysis



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers



4.5.2. Power Of Buyers



4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



