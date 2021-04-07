Digital Asset Management Market Benefits, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- The vendor landscape of the digital asset management is highly consolidated with the presence of a handful players in the market, says Transparency Market Research. Some of the major players in the digital asset management market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, and IBM Corporation.



These players are focusing towards business expansion, acquisition and mergers and collaboration in order to concretize their market position. Along with this, they are looking to strengthen their geographical reach and customer base in order to garner majority of share.



For instance, in year 2019 – Hewlett Packard collaborated with PubNub to bring new Intelligent Edge capabilities to the enterprise. The company is projecting to expand PubNub's technology and value a wider range of industries and applications.



Transparency Market Research estimates that the global digital asset management market, which valued at US$1,732.5 mn in 2016, will exhibit an excellent CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2025 and account for US$6,327.8 mn in 2025.



Regionally, North America is expected to hold a majority of share in the digital asset management market during the forecast period that is from 2017 to 2022. This is mainly because the region has a high concentration of media and entertainment industries. Further on the basis of type, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR rate during the forecast period owing to the dependency of the organisation on digital asset management as compared to the larger enterprises.



For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10778



Increasing Penetration of Smartphones to Offer Lucrative Opportunities



The digial asset management market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming few years, thanks to their ability to solve business complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes. In the coming few years, several companies are focusing on improving their online marketing presence as ecommerce has emerged as prominent point of sales. Further, rise in digital marketing activities across the globe has splure the need for organizing digital assets.



he Digital Asset Management comprise of a number of solutions and services that helps in store, organize, access, and share their rich media content of any organization. The service segment comprise of end user expenditure on consulting, implementation, and training & support where as solutions consist of several things such as analytics, asset and metadata archiving, creative tool integration, lifecycle & rights management and video management.



Substential boost in the demand for collaborative digital workflow especially for a smoth sales and marketing activities is a prominent factoe expected to drive the global digital asset management market. Other factors like increasing smart phones penetration, redue in rate of intert access and improvwmwnt in digital content are some of the vital factors expected to drive the global digital asset management market in the forthcoming year.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10778



Integration of AI with Digital Asset Management Solution to Boost Prospects



Despite several drivers, growth in the digital asset management market is likely to hamper owing to the low awareness and reluctance of small enterprise to leave traditional approach.



To overcome this, players in the digital asset management market is focusing on offering integrating artificial intelligence with digital asset management solutions and services for massive digital content storage. This is another important factor projected to create new growth opportunities for the digital asset management players in the forecast time period.



The information is derived from TMR'S report titled, "Digital Asset Management Market (Solution – Asset and Metadata Archiving, Video Management, Web Content Management, Creative Tool Integration, and Lifecycle and Rights Management; Deployment Model – Enterprise, On-premise, and Cloud; Application – Marketing, Sales, Information Technology, and Photography and Graphic Designing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025."



The Global Digital Asset Management market can be segmented as follows:



Solutions



Asset & Metadata Archiving

Video Management

Web Content Management

Creative Tool Integration

Lifecycle & Rights Management



Deployment Model



Enterprise

On-premise

Cloud



Application



Marketing

Sales

Information Technology

Photography & Graphic Designing



Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=10778



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.