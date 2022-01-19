Digital Asset Management Market Projected to Obtain $6.0 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- According to a new market research report "Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period. The demand for DAM solutions is driven by the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and the growing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Asset Management Market"

174- Tables

41- Figures

207- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96538567



The solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market among the components, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the need for creating curated digital assets, enabling its centralized storage, and optimizing inter-department and intra-department collaboration. Factors such as rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions have also contributed to the high adoption of the DAM solution.



HR segment to hold the largest market size in 2020



The growth of HR segment is mainly attributed to increasing need among HR teams to streamline the management of employee-related documents and photos along with ensuring enrichment and distribution of recruitment-related media assets, such as forms, video, and audios. Moreover, the benefits of adherence to the data privacy regulations for avoiding data breach lawsuits by government agencies and former or current employees further add to the demand for DAM solution among HR for managing digital assets.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The North American DAM market is already mature for DAM solutions, owing to North America's strong economic landscape, early adoption of advanced technologies, and high digital adoption at workplaces to improve business processes. Furthermore, the region constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have fairly adopted advanced solutions, such as DAM and other Content Management Platforms (CMPs), besides incorporating advanced technologies. The region is also home to several small as well as well-established DAM solution providers, such as Adobe, OpenText, Aprimo, Bynder, Cognizant, and Widen, which are among the key driving factors for the growth of the DAM market in the region.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=96538567



Market Players



Market players profiled in this reportinclude Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Bynder (US), Sitecore (US), Widen (US), MediaBeacon (US), CELUM (Austria), Nuxeo (US), Canto (US), Wedia (France), Digizuite (Denmark), censhare (Germany), Cloudinary (US), MediaValet (Canada), Northplains (Canada), BrandMaker (Germany), Brandfolder (US), Bright (UK), MarcomCentral (US), Extensis (US), IntelligenceBank (Australia), and Filecamp (Switzerland). These players offer various DAM solutions to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies that are adopted by the players include new product launches/product enhancements and partnerships/acquisitions.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-asset-management.asp