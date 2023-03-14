NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Global Digital Asset Trading System Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Bakkt Holdings, LLC (United States), BitMonEx (Hong Kong), Bittrex International GmbH (Liechtenstein), BMXDM Technology Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), CEX.IO Ltd. (United Kingdom), ChangeNOW International ltd. (Seychelles), Devexperts LLC (United States), Eris Exchange, LLC (United States), iFinex Inc. (Hong Kong), Interdax Global Limited (Hong Kong).



Trading possibilities and a new ecosystem of trading venues, digital asset market makers, hedge funds, custody providers, and more have sprung up as a result of the rise of digital assets. Traditional trading businesses that aren't currently trading digital assets are particularly concerned about custody. One of the top three worries of traditional trading businesses is high margin requirements/pre-margining requirements, however this was not a problem among crypto trading firms. Security is treated as a procedure by digital asset trading platforms, indicating that they are well-equipped with cutting-edge cyber-security technology and infrastructure. Furthermore, the platform provides its customers with security tools to increase the security of their accounts, as well as innovative tools and solutions to maximise their security.



On 17th February, 2021 - Diginex Limited Launched its Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform Powered by Itiviti. The New "Access" Provides Investors with An Aggregated Order Book Across Exchanges, And the Ability to Ensure Best Execution Across Their Previously Disparate Liquidity Pools.



Opportunities

- Growing Legalization of Digital Asset Trading Across New Regions



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Digital Trading Literacy Programs

- Rising Financial Awareness Among Millennial Generation



Market Trend

- Surge in Number of Direct Trading Entities



Challenges

- Presence of Counterfeit Platforms

- Market Penetration Across New Regions



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Asset Trading System market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Asset Trading System market study is being classified by Application (Hedge Funds, Private Buy-and-Hold Funds, Public Traded Funds), Exchange (Broker, Direct Trading), Asset (Cryptocurrency, Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Others), Component (Software, Service (Managed, Professional))



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Asset Trading System market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



