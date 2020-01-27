Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The global digital assets management market is primarily driven by factors such as increase in demand and use of internet and technology which is a key factor for the global digital assets management market. In addition, in the recent years, there has been a rapid adoption of internet in the transactions which is thereby contributing to the growth of the digital assets management market.



Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/982



Moreover, the increase in the adoption of digital asset management has contributed significantly to the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, several companies and organizations are adopting the collaboration and acquisition strategy to enhance their assets, which is driving the demand for the global digital assets management market. In addition, there are high returns on investments in the global digital assets market, which is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the demand for the global digital assets management.



In addition, there has been a rapid technological development which boosts the demand for the market. Globalization and digital advances are also some factors which contributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in the connection of internet and intranet connection is significantly contributing to the growth of digital assets management market.



Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/digital-assets-management-market



The global digital assets management market is segmented into several factors such as type of devices and deployment, end user, application in the digital assets management and geography. On the basis of type of deployment offered the market is further bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. On the types of application, it is segmented as enterprise, marketing and broadcasting and publications among others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented as small organizations and large organizations. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.



The major players in this industry include OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Hewlett - Packard (HP), ADAM Software, IBM, Cognizant Technology, Northplains System, Widen Enterprises, Canto, Inc., Qbank DAM, Bynder, and Celum.



Key segments of the global digital assets management market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



On-Premises



Cloud



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare



Retail and Consumer Goods



Education



BFSI



Automotive and Manufacturing



Others (Travel & Transportation, and Utilities)



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



India



China



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Central and South America



Middle East and Africa



GCC Countries



Turkey



Egypt



South Africa



Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/982



Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



2.1 Research Methodology



2.2 Research Programs/Design



2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology



2.4 Forecasting



2.5 Scope, definition, and assumptions



2.6 Assumptions



2.7 Data sources



Chapter 3 Market Outlook



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Key trends



3.2.1 Drivers



3.2.1.1 The proliferation of Digital Content



3.2.1.2 Increasing Focus and Spending on Digital Marketing and Evolution of Internet Services



3.2.1.3 The emergence of IoT Likely to Benefit the Growth of DAM Solution



3.2.2 Challenges



3.2.3 Opportunities



3.3 Porter's Five Forces analysis



3.4 Vendor landscape



3.5 Market Investment Proposition, By Geography



Chapter 4 Global Digital Assets Management Market Overview, by Type



4.1 Global Digital Assets Management Market share, by Type, 2017 & 2025



4.1.1 On-Premises



4.1.2 Cloud



Chapter 5 Global Digital Assets Management Market Overview, by Application



5.1 Global Digital Assets Management Market share, by Application, 2017 & 2025



5.1.1 Media and Entertainment



5.1.2 Healthcare



5.1.3 Retail and Consumer Goods



5.1.4 Education



5.1.5 BFSI



5.1.6 Automotive and Manufacturing



Chapter 6 Global Digital Assets Management Market Overview, by Region



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Some Points from List of Figures:



Figure 1. Global Digital Assets Management Market Segmentation



Figure 2. Average Cost Of A Data Breach, By Country (USD Million)



Figure 3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Figure 4. Global Digital Assets Management Market Share (%), By Company, 2016



Figure 5. Global Digital Assets Management Market Size (%), By Type, 2017 & 2025



Figure 6. Digital Assets Management Market, On-Premises, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Figure 7. Digital Assets Management Market, Cloud, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Figure 8. Global Digital Assets Management Market Size (%), By Application, 2017 & 2025



Figure 9. Digital Assets Management Market, Media, and Entertainment, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Figure 10. Digital Assets Management Market, Healthcare, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/982



About Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market's size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients' knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.



Contact Info:



Ryan Johnson



Adroit Market Research



3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,



Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A



Phone No: +19723628199



Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com



