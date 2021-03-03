New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as rising digital transformation initiatives coupled with the growing use of DevOps and agile application development methodologies



Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for test automation for lower cost and improved quality assurance



The Digital Assurance Market is expected to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing technological advancement and emergence of improved customer service which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally.



Digital software testing, particularly in the DevOps model helps businesses to build a quality culture that concentrates on delivering flawless results. The trend also leads to every stakeholder of integrating QA in their projects and provide positively towards reaching a common goal. The common goal is to enhance customer experience, produce quality applications, and achieve ROI. An active shift-left digital quality assurance method classifies bugs or glitches during the development stage and reduces them before the application operates the market. Thus, it inhibits any harm from affecting the business.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Capgemini, Accenture Plc., Micro Focus, DXC Technology, Hexaware Technologies, Cognizant, Expleo, Maveric Systems, Wipro Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services.



The Global Digital Assurance Market is segmented as follows:



Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Large Enterprises

- SMEs



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Cloud

- Mobile

- Social Media

- Analytics



Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Functional Testing

- Security Testing

- Application Programming Interface Testing

- Network Testing

- Performance Testing

- Usability Testing



Testing Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Test Automation

- Manual Testing



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

- Manufacturing

- Retail and Ecommerce

- Government and Public Sector

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

- Others



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The Digital Assurance Market is estimated to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

- The Mobile technology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

- The Retail and Ecommerce end user is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 13.1% during the forecast period.

- The Security Testing type segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.0% during the forecast period.

- The Manual testing mode accounts for a larger share of 64.8% of the market in 2018.

- Digital Assurance has emerged rapidly due to the growing preference to perform tests effortlessly without any inconvenience.

- APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 13.2% during the forecast period. The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in countries like India, China and Japan, along with several initiatives taken by the governments.

- Several organizations across the world choose the agile environment and DevOps practice in software development. Both programmers and testers are involved in the initial steps of product creation to get it to the market quicker.



