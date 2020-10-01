Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Global Digital Assurance Market was valued at USD 3.40 Billion in 2018 and is projected to succeed in USD 8.90 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 13.50% from 2019 to 2026.



What's Digital Assurance?



In today's digital world, organizations want to obtain a profitable digital transformation, and to do so they also want a dependable digital high quality assurance in order that they don't compromise with the customer experience. The standard QA wasn't adequate to guarantee a greater customer experience and built-in testing of a number of embedded software program, digital devices, and big data. Digital assurance isn't solely confined to testing functions for numerous platforms like social, SMAC, IoT and big data, however additionally it is required to guarantee the anticipated enterprise outcomes because of the adoption of digital transformation initiatives. Digital assurance encompasses numerous features like network capability, interoperability, optimal performance and enhanced safety assuring a greater customer experience.



Global Digital Assurance Market Outlook



Within the report, the market outlook part primarily encompasses elementary dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges confronted by the business. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic components of the market.



A number of the key components driving development of the marketplace for Digital Assurance are surge in digital transformation throughout the globe and rising want of Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring within the digital financial system. There was a growing emphasis increasing use of DevOps and agile utility growth methodologies in numerous utility areas. Furthermore, the increasing test automation for decrease operational prices and better-quality assurance is boosting the market development in the course of the forecast period.



Global Digital Assurance Market Competitive Landscape



The "Global Digital Assurance Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQS, TCS, Wipro. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.



Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode



- Manual Testing

- Test Automation



Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Type



- Application Programming Interface Testing

- Network Testing

- Performance Testing

- Security Testing

- Functional Testing

- Usability Testing



Global Digital Assurance Market, By Technology



- Mobile

- Cloud

- Analytics

- Social Media



Global Digital Assurance Market, By End-Use Industry



- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

- Retail and Ecommerce

- Manufacturing

- Transportation and Logistics

- Telecom, and Media and Entertainment

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Government and Public Sector

- Others



Global Digital Assurance Market, Geographic Scope



- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific



