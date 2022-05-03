London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- Digital Authentication Market Scope and Overview 2022



The report provides a global market overview of Digital Authentication, including an analysis of the most recent trends and developments in the market. Historical data are provided for 2014, 2016, and 2018. The study also offers forecasts for 2022 and 2028. Revenue data are included for 2015-2021. The study includes an analysis of trends in volume and value (in USD Million) with respect to global geographic regions as well as sub-regions. In addition, an analysis of distribution channels is discussed.



Key Players Covered in Digital Authentication market report are:

Veriff

TransUnion

SumSub

Signicat

Shufti Pro

PRM Group

Paycasso

Onfido

OneSpan

Mitek

Mati

Jumio

GBG Group

ElectronicID

Eftpos

Argos

Acuant.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global Digital Authentication industry. It presents the latest data on market size, growth rate, and profitability, along with an analysis of industry trends and technologies. The report includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which technology, function, order type, and end-user categories are compared in terms of market size, growth rate, and overall attractiveness.



Market Segmentation



The report segregates the market into segments, each of which is examined in light of current and prospective trends, with a particular emphasis on application, end-user, and geographical segmentation. The report concludes with a brief but descriptive overview of the global market as a whole, along with an introduction to the market's overall scope. The report also offers a description of new projects that may succeed in the global market in the near future.



Digital Authentication Market Segmentation as Follows:



Segmented by Type

Biometric Verification

Electronic Signature

Others



Segmented by Application

Enterprise

Personal



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Competitive Outlook



A comprehensive research report on companies specializing in the Digital Authentication industry has been compiled. The study also covers significant market strategic developments such as acquisitions and mergers, new innovation launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint endeavors, research & development, technology, and topographical development of major market participants on a global and regional level. In addition to this, the study looks at price trends and the product portfolios of major corporations by location. For this, the examination arranges data on each of the market's major players, including their ongoing company profile, gross margins, selling cost, sales revenue, sales volume, product specs with images, and contact information.



Key Highlights of the Digital Authentication Market Research



- Detailed data on the product portfolios of the market's leading companies operating in the industry.

- More extensive overview about upcoming innovations, R&D drives, and market product releases.

- Inside and out analysis of the market's Major players' market strategies, geographic and commercial segments.

- Extensive information on new products, underserved geologies, recent advancements, and market investments.

- Our strategic insights are aimed at providing reliable and practical solutions to fulfil our clients' particular necessities.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



1 Product Introduction and Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Product Specification

1.3 Global Market Overview

1.3.1 Global Digital Authentication Market Status and Forecast (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Digital Authentication Sales Value CAGR by Region

1.4 Market Drivers, Inhibitors

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Inhibitors

1.4.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



2 Global Digital Authentication Supply by Company

2.1 Global Digital Authentication Sales Value by Company

2.2 Digital Authentication Sales Area of Main Manufacturers

2.3 Trend of Concentration Rate



3 Global and Regional Digital Authentication Market Status by Type

3.1 Digital Authentication Type Introduction

3.1.1 Biometric Verification

3.1.2 Electronic Signature

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Digital Authentication Market by Type

3.3 North America: by Type

3.4 Europe: by Type

3.5 Asia Pacific: by Type

3.6 Central & South America: by Type

3.7 Middle East & Africa: by Type



4 Global and Regional Digital Authentication Market Status by Application

4.1 Digital Authentication Segment by Application

4.1.1 Enterprise

4.1.2 Personal

4.2 Global Digital Authentication Market by Application

4.3 North America: by Application

4.4 Europe: by Application

4.5 Asia Pacific: by Application

4.6 Central & South America: by Application

4.7 Middle East & Africa: by Application



5 Global Digital Authentication Market Status by Region

5.1 Global Digital Authentication Market by Region

5.2 North America Digital Authentication Market Status

5.3 Europe Digital Authentication Market Status



Continued…



