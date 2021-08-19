Digital Badges in Education Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 : Forall Systems, Credly, Youtopia, Basno

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Badges in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Badges in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Badges in Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Accredible (United States),Credly (United States),Forall Systems (United States),Discendum (Finland),Pearson Education (United Kingdom),Youtopia (United States),Basno (United States),Makewaves (United Kingdom),Axelos (United Kingdom),Scaled Agile, Inc. (United States)



Definition and Brief Overview of Digital Badges in Education :

Digital badges have been anticipated as tools that learners can use to support short-term through lifelong learning within and across numerous educational institutions. Digital badges are online representations of learning experiences, which serve as micro-credentials that document learnersâ€™ expertise and skills. It represents achievements that can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. While digital badges can be kept as online representations within private badging systems, they can also be shown on other websites to serve as a visual representation of learnersâ€™ experiences to outside audiences through Open Badges standards.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Badges in Education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The advent of Competency-Based Education (CBE)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need to Enhance the Quality of Educational Process

Raising Awareness on New Technologies in Education Sector



Opportunities:

Increasing Popularity of Digital Badges in Informal Education

Increasing Government Support



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions



The Global Digital Badges in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Skill-Based Badges, Participation-Based Badges), Application (Higher Education Sector, K-12 Sector), Education Type (Formal, Non-Formal, Informal)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Badges in Education Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Badges in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Badges in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Badges in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Badges in Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Badges in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Digital Badges in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



