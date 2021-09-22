Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Digital Badges Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Digital Badges market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Digital Badges Market Report: Credly (United States), Accredible (United States), Accreditrust (United States), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Badgelist (United States), Basno (United States), Be Badges (Belgium), Bestr (Italy), Concentric Sky (United States), Discendum (Finland), EbizON (India), Forall Systems (United States), LearningTimes(United States)



Definition:

A digital badge is a validated indicator of accomplishment, skill, quality, or interest that can be earned in several learning environments. The technology is being widely used in academic institutions and corporates for the continuous assessment of the personnel skills and knowledge. The technology is displayed as the badge in the image file allowing users to monitor their achievements. The integration of blockchain technology into digital badges is also estimated to propel the Global digital badge market growth. However, Increasing online certification is encouraging of adoption of digital badges and has also helped older employees cope with the advancement of technology by using game theory.



Market Trends:

The Advent of Professional Development Programs by ERP Providers

Growing Trends towards Gamification



Opportunities:

Growing Emphasis on Life Long Earning by Professionals

Introduction of Gamification in Education Industry



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Social Learning and Digital Learning through Online Mode

Increasing Penetration of Social Media platforms

Increasing Focus of Professionals towards Upgrading their Skills



Challenges:

Lack of Universal Acceptability across Institutions & Countries

Budget Constraints for most of the Educational Institutions



The titled segments and sub-section of the Digital Badges market are illuminated below:

by Type (Platform, Services), Application (Military, Entertainment Game, Education, Other), End users (Academic (K-12 and Higher Education) and Corporate (SMEs and Large Enterprises)), Type of Badges (Participation Badges, Recognition Badges, Achievement Badges, Contribution Badges, Certification Badges)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Digital Badges Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Digital Badges Market

Chapter 05 – Global Digital Badges Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Digital Badges Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Digital Badges Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Digital Badges Market

Chapter 09 – Global Digital Badges Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Digital Badges Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology