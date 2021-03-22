Digital Badges Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : Credly, Basno, Discendum

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- A digital badge is a validated indicator of accomplishment, skill, quality, or interest that can be earned in several learning environments. The technology is being widely used in academic institutions and corporates for the continuous assessment of the personnel skills and knowledge. The technology is displayed as the badge in the image file allowing users to monitor their achievements. The integration of blockchain technology into digital badges is also estimated to propel the Global digital badge market growth. However, Increasing online certification is encouraging of adoption of digital badges and has also helped older employees cope with the advancement of technology by using game theory.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Credly (United States), Accredible (United States), Accreditrust (United States), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Badgelist (United States), Basno (United States), Be Badges (Belgium), Bestr (Italy), Concentric Sky (United States), Discendum (Finland), EbizON (India), Forall Systems (United States), LearningTimes(United States)



Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Social Learning and Digital Learning through Online Mode

Increasing Penetration of Social Media platforms

Increasing Focus of Professionals towards Upgrading their Skills



Market Trend

The Advent of Professional Development Programs by ERP Providers

Growing Trends towards Gamification



Restraints

Paucity of Robust Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Slow Pace Adoption of Digital Credential Programs



Challenges

Lack of Universal Acceptability across Institutions & Countries

Budget Constraints for most of the Educational Institutions



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Badges market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Badges market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Badges market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Badges Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Badges Market

The report highlights Digital Badges market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Badges, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



