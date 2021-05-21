Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban FT [United States],Kony [United States],Backbase [Netherlands],Technisys [United States],Infosys [India],Digiliti Money [United States],Innofis [Spain],Mobilearth [Canada],D3 Banking Technology [United States],Alkami [United States],Q2 [United States],Misys [United Kingdom],SAP [Germany].



Definition:

Digital banking is the solution to provide online service to all the traditional banking activities such as money deposits, transfers, account management and others. With growing internet penetration and digitalization, banking sectors have made innovative shift to address the consumer's needs. By delivering banking services over internet, banks have managed to advance their offerings and attracted large consumer base.



Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Platforms

Consumer's Inclination Towards Cashless Financial Solutions



Market Drivers:

Growing Digitalization and Internet Penetration

Rising Need Across Banks to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience



Challenges:

Concern Regarding Data Privacy and Cyber Security

Delivering Quality at Speed and Technology Upgrade



Opportunities:

Advancement in Artificial Intelligence

Incorporation of Blockchain Technology in Banking System



The Global Digital Banking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PC, Mobile), Application (Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking, Corporate Digital Banking), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Deployment Types (On-premises, Cloud)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



