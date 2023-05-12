Digital Banking Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Backbase, Digiliti Money, Technisys

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Banking Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Banking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Urban FT [United States], Kony [United States], Backbase [Netherlands], Technisys [United States], Infosys [India], Digiliti Money [United States], Innofis [Spain], Mobilearth [Canada], D3 Banking Technology [United States], Alkami [United States], Q2 [United States], Misys [United Kingdom], SAP [Germany]



Digital banking is the solution to provide online service to all the traditional banking activities such as money deposits, transfers, account management and others. With growing internet penetration and digitalization, banking sectors have made innovative shift to address the consumer's needs. By delivering banking services over internet, banks have managed to advance their offerings and attracted large consumer base.



Recently, in January 2018, TCS signed an agreement with Transamerica to help in its undergoing digital transformation of its United States insurance and annuity business lines.



by Type (PC, Mobile), Application (Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking, Corporate Digital Banking), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Deployment Types (On-premises, Cloud)



Market Opportunities:

- Advancement in Artificial Intelligence

- Incorporation of Blockchain Technology in Banking System



Market Drivers:

- Growing Digitalization and Internet Penetration

- Rising Need Across Banks to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience



Market Trend:

- Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Platforms

- Consumer's Inclination Towards Cashless Financial Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Digital Banking Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Digital Banking Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Digital Banking Market Forecast



Digital Banking Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



