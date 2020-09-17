Digital Banking Platforms Market Witness the Growth of $5.7 Billion by 2023

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- According to a research report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Banking Type (Retail Banking and Corporate Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The digital banking platforms market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2018 to USD 5.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2018 to 2023.



The growing demand among banks to provide customer experience and the increasing adoption of the cloud-based platforms to obtain higher scalability and flexibility are expected to drive the growth of the digital banking platforms market across the globe. The increasing demand for streamlining business processes and the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets are also expected to fuel the growth of the digital banking platform market.



Browse 34 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 111 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Banking Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90744083



Based on banking types, the retail banking segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period



Based on banking types, the retail banking is estimated to grow at higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Retail banking has emerged as an essential enabler in the digital banking platforms market to translate the banking models across the globe. With the increasing number of channels, financial institutions are changing their operating processes to provide customers with premium services and improve their account management. The changing customer expectations and behaviors and the growing digital technologies are contributing to the growth of the retail banking segment.



Based on banking modes, the online banking segment is expected to account for a major market size during the forecast period



Based on banking modes, the online banking segment is expected to account for a major market size during the forecast period. The online banking platforms facilitates banks to offer banking services to end-users over the internet. The online banking requires high level of process automation, web-based services, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and facilitates real-time integration with a bank's multiple host systems.



Based on deployment types, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period



Based on deployment types, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment type has become a cost-effective and efficient way to handle all operational processes of insurers, along with data management and governance issues. Cloud-based digital banking platform tools offer several benefits, such as the rapid implementation of tools, reduced set up and operational costs, less maintenance costs, 24/7 data accessibility, security, and ease of use.



Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=90744083



The Asia Pacific (APAC) digital banking platforms market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The digital banking platforms market in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of digital technologies, especially in emerging economies, such as Singapore, Australia, India, China, and Japan. This has made APAC a lucrative market in the IT industry. Strong banking capabilities, including digital offerings, strong financial positions, and digital structures are expected to drive the growth of the digital banking platforms market in the APAC region. Companies in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization, globalization-motivated policies of the government, and the expanding digitalization in the region.



Key players operating in the digital banking platforms market include Appway (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), CREALOGIX (Switzerland), ebanklT (England), EdgeVerve (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Finastra (UK), ieDigital (England), ETRONIKA (Lithuania), Fidor (Germany), Fiserv (US), Halcom (Slovenia), NETinfo (Cyprus), Kony (US), NF Innova (Austria), Oracle (US), SAB (France), SAP (Germany), Sopra (France), Tagit (Singapore), TCS (India), Technisys (US), Temenos (Switzerland), BNY Mellon (US), and Worldline (France).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com