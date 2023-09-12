Digital Battlefield Market Growth Prospects, Developments, Future Insights and Trends Analysis Till 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- The Digital Battlefield Market is projected to grow from USD 43.2 billion in 2022 to USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Battlefield digitization is one of the major force multipliers in the conduct of warfare in an era of modern defense equipment. The utilization of digital data networks allows transmission of data or information at high speed in the form of voice, and images. Such information is transmitted and updated simultaneously and automatically to the digital IoT devices used by the armed forces commanders or staff operating within the battlefield. The high inclination of defense forces towards converting analog devices into digital systems to retain technological superiority on future battlefields is supporting growth of the Digital Battlefield Industry.



Defense segment held largest market share in terms of value in digital battlefield market



Digital battlefields are frequently utilized in the military, mostly to shield armored fighting vehicles from enemy fire. Combat helicopters, wheeled or tracked armored fighting or logistical vehicles, naval warfare ships, and other systems can all have them fitted. Modular optoelectronic sensor systems, target acquisition systems, digital radar processors for target identification, and thermal imaging devices offer improved field surveillance and fighting by day, night, or in low light. Due to the increase in cross-border conflicts, several nations are concentrating on expanding their armored vehicle fleets, which has directly contributed to the expansion of the digital battlefield sector .



Digital Twin segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The digital twin technology refers to a complex collection of technical data that is merged to make a virtual representation of a physical product. This technology can simulate the entire life cycle of the digital battlefield product, predict its behavior, and optimize its design. Digital twin technology can incorporate data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities. It can also demonstrate the potential impact of real time design changes, usage conditions, and several performance variables.



In terms of value, North America led the digital battlefield market



With its robust economy and aggressive military policy, the US is acknowledged as one of the leading consumers and adopters of digitalization in the defense industry. Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation are important US producers and developers of digital battlefield products and services. In order to make up for its numerical disadvantage, the US has historically depended on its superior technological capabilities and high standards of education and professionalization. This advantage is gradually eroding as global rivals like China invest extensively in developing their capacities. The US has been forced by this to be proactive in the development of its capabilities.



The Digital Battlefield Companies are dominated by a few globally established players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Thales Group (US), among others. The players are mostly engaged in new product launches & developments and having a strong global presence will enhance their position in the digital battlefield market.