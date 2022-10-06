Digital Battlefield Market Size, Share, Trends 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The report on the digital battlefield market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2022 to 2030. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The digital battlefield market size is projected to grow from USD 43.2 billion in 2022 to USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.24% from 2022 to 2030. Due to military improvements and new purchase projects, demand among defence forces has remained robust, particularly in developed and developing countries like the US, India, and China, among others. Rising modernization and investment in the defence sector for developing military hardware and foreign intelligence platforms, high demand for devices supporting 5G technology for highspeed data transfer, and rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, Big Data analytics, and robotics technologies are some of the key factors driving this market.



Based on technology, the internet of things segment is projected to lead the digital battlefield market from 2022 to 2030. The technology segment is bifurcated into artificial intelligence, 3D printing, Internet of Things, big data analytics, robotic process automation, cloud computing & master data management, digital twin, smart sensors, blockchain, augmented reality & virtual reality (AR & VR), and 5G. The Internet of Things technology used in digital battlefield products and services comprises of a network of sensors and military devices that are interconnected using cloud and edge computing technologies. Such a network also helps increase situational awareness, enables risk assessment, and reduces response time. The interconnected devices include soldier systems and devices, military equipment and other unmanned vehicles with sensors that continuously collect data to obtain useful intelligence during critical missions. Digital battlefield products and systems embedded with such technologies are finding growing use in warfighting applications involving human-machine collaboration and combat teaming. Militaries across the world are adopting digital battlefield products and systems to improve the performance of personnel in networked battle scenarios.



Based on application, predictive maintenance segment will register the highest growth from 2022 to 2030. Predictive maintenance is the method of rectifying and repairing a digital battlefield device, equipment or component before it fails or produces fatigue based on data received about it. Some factors that contribute to improvement in predictive maintenance include the availability of large amounts of data gathered through instrumented and connected assets, advances in analytics to gain insights from data, and the ability of a system to learn from data on its own without programming. The application segment in the digital battlefield market is bifurcated into warfare platforms, cybersecurity, logistics & transportation, surveillance & situational awareness, command & control, communication, health monitoring, simulation & training, design & manufacturing, predictive maintenance, threat monitoring, real-time fleet management, electronic warfare, and others including navigation and mapping, data storage and live streaming. There has been continuous improvement and progress in digital battlefield products and systems in recent years, and as the defense sector sees high levels of investment, more progress is expected in this market. Compared to conventional systems, digital battlefield products and systems equipped with advanced technologies such as Big Data analytics, cloud computing and smart sensors are capable of handling larger volumes of data more efficiently.



Based on platform, the digital battlefield market is segmented into land, naval, airborne and space. The land-based platform has been classified into military fighting vehicles (MFVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), weapon systems, headquarters and command centers, and dismounted soldier systems; the airborne platform has been classified into fighter aircraft, helicopter, special mission aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); the space platform has been classified into CubeSats and satellites; and the naval-based platform has been classified into naval ships, submarines, and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs). The space segment will witness the highest growth from 2022 to 2030. Digital battlefield systems deployed in the space platform enable real-time mapping of objects across Earth and aid in satellite communication networks.



Based on installation, the new procurement segment will register highest growth from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising installation of advanced defense systems for battle troops. The installation segment is bifurcated into new procurement and upgrades. New procurement refers to new digital battlefield devices or systems that will be installed and built to accommodate new requirements of defense forces. The upgrade segment includes upgrades of systems through the modernization of digital battlefield products, software, and infrastructure.



Based on solution, the software segment will register highest growth from 2022 to 2030 owing to the high usage of software modules in the digital battlefield allowing soldiers to manage resources in an optimal manner. The solution segment is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment has been classified into communication devices, wearable devices, imaging devices, display devices, tracking devices, computer hardware devices, data distribution units, night vision devices, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others including Wi-Fi devices, and terminals. The wearable devices segment is further classified into smart clothing, exoskeletons, and smart helmets. Digital battlefield products require highly effective and efficient hardware for efficient operations in extreme conditions; this factor is projected to drive the growth of the hardware segment of the digital battlefield market.



Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the digital battlefield market in 2022. With its robust economic and defence policies, the US is acknowledged as one of the major producers, exporters, and users of digital battlefield systems in North America. According to the US's new defence plan, more money will be spent on the military to equip the US Army's existing defence systems with cutting-edge capabilities. Technology advancements in the digital battlefield in Asia Pacific nations like China and India are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Key producers and developers of Al systems in the US include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East have significantly fueled the growth of the digital battlefield market in these regions.