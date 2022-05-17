Digital Billboard Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide : Sony, Daktronics, Barco NV

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital Billboard Advertising market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Sony (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Daktronics (United States), Electronic Displays (United States), Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics (China), Barco NV (Belgium), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), Lighthouse Technologies (Hong Kong),



Definition:

The global Digital Billboard advertising market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecasted years owing to associated benefits including immediate brand awareness and wider reach. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development is expected to support market growth. The increasing number of public places, such as bus stops, malls, subways, and high-rise buildings, has widened the scope of Digital Billboard Advertising. Digital Billboards are computer-controlled electronic displays with technological capabilities that are taking out-of-home advertising to a new level. Ads rotate in a slide show fashion every 6 to 8 seconds. it is generally located on highways, major arteries, and city streets. It provides a facility of stream live data and user-generated content from your website/social media in real-time.



Market Trends:

Increased Traction Owing to Significant Technological Advancements such as Automated Digital Billboard

Upsurging Demand due to Real-Time Advertisement

Fuelling Penetration of LED Mobile Billboards



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Outdoor Digital Billboard Advertising

High Adoption due to Promotion of Multiple Messages



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Digital Ads on Mobile

Growing Demand from Emerging Market owing to Technological Advancement



The Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Small Digital Billboard, Medium Digital Billboard, Large Digital Billboard), Application (Outdoor, Indoor)



Global Digital Billboard Advertising market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



