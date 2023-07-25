NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Digital Billboard Advertising Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Digital Billboard Advertising market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Sony (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Daktronics (United States), Electronic Displays (United States), Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics (China), Barco NV (Belgium), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), Lighthouse Technologies (Hong Kong),.



The global Digital Billboard advertising market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecasted years owing to associated benefits including immediate brand awareness and wider reach. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development is expected to support market growth. The increasing number of public places, such as bus stops, malls, subways, and high-rise buildings, has widened the scope of Digital Billboard Advertising. Digital Billboards are computer-controlled electronic displays with technological capabilities that are taking out-of-home advertising to a new level. Ads rotate in a slide show fashion every 6 to 8 seconds. it is generally located on highways, major arteries, and city streets. It provides a facility of stream live data and user-generated content from your website/social media in real-time.



In December 2018, Lamar Advertising, an outdoor advertising company in the US and Canada, acquired Fairway Outdoor Advertisings billboard operations for $419 million in a few US states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increased Traction Owing to Significant Technological Advancements such as Automated Digital Billboard

- Upsurging Demand due to Real-Time Advertisement

- Fuelling Penetration of LED Mobile Billboards

Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Outdoor Digital Billboard Advertising

- High Adoption due to Promotion of Multiple Messages

Opportunities:

- Increasing Digital Ads on Mobile

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market owing to Technological Advancement

Challenges:

- The Lack of Exposure and Exclusivity



Analysis by Type (Small Digital Billboard, Medium Digital Billboard, Large Digital Billboard), Application (Outdoor, Indoor)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Sony (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Daktronics (United States), Electronic Displays (United States), Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics (China), Barco NV (Belgium), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), Lighthouse Technologies (Hong Kong),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 5th July 2019, Sony Pictures, in association with Dentsu Webchutney, has launched real-time dynamic digital out-of-home campaign, which was programmatically driven to advertise the release of the much-anticipated Sony Pictures movie, â€˜Spider-Man: Far from homeâ€™.



