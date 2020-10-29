Digital Billboard Advertising Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Sony, Daktronics, Barco NV

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Sony (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Daktronics (United States), Electronic Displays (United States), Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics (China), Barco NV (Belgium), Leyard Optoelectronic (China) and Lighthouse Technologies (Hong Kong)



The global Digital Billboard advertising market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecasted years owing to associated benefits including immediate brand awareness and wider reach. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development is expected to support market growth. The increasing number of public places, such as bus stops, malls, subways, and high-rise buildings, has widened the scope of Digital Billboard Advertising. Digital Billboards are computer-controlled electronic displays with technological capabilities that are taking out-of-home advertising to a new level. Ads rotate in a slide show fashion every 6 to 8 seconds. It is generally located on highways, major arteries, and city streets. It provides a facility of stream live data and user-generated content from your website/social media in real-time.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Outdoor Digital Billboard Advertising

- High Adoption due to Promotion of Multiple Messages



Market Trend

- Increased Traction Owing to Significant Technological Advancements such as Automated Digital Billboard

- Upsurging Demand due to Real-Time Advertisement

- Fuelling Penetration of LED Mobile Billboards



Restraints

- Increasing Concern Regarding Unstable Demand



Opportunities

- Increasing Digital Ads on Mobile

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market owing to Technological Advancement



Challenges

- The Lack of Exposure and Exclusivity



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 5th July 2019, Sony Pictures, in association with Dentsu Webchutney, has launched real-time dynamic digital out-of-home campaign, which was programmatically driven to advertise the release of the much-anticipated Sony Pictures movie, 'Spider-Man: Far from home'.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Billboard Advertising market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Digital Billboard Advertising market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Billboard Advertising market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Billboard Advertising Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market

The report highlights Digital Billboard Advertising market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Billboard Advertising, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Digital Billboard Advertising Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Digital Billboard Advertising Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Small Digital Billboard, Medium Digital Billboard, Large Digital Billboard), Application (Outdoor, Indoor))

5.1 Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Digital Billboard Advertising Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Digital Billboard Advertising Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Digital Billboard Advertising Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



