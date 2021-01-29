Digital Biomarkers Market Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Top Manufacturers AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Digital Biomarkers from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Digital biomarkers are behavioural, objective, and quantifiable physiological data, and is measured by various digital devices including digestible, wearable, portables, or implantable devices. The data is used to explain, predict or/and influence health-related results. The use of digital biomarker is a new opportunity to translate the new data sources into actionable and informative insights. This is a result of the adoption of new technological advancements in the healthcare sector. With the help of these digital biomarkers, the future of medical technology is expected to be in safe hands. During the forecast period, the global digital biomarkers market is expected to reach USD 10.38 Billion, registering a CAGR of 40.39%, according to Emergen Research.
An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers' market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.
Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.
Market Drivers
The global digital biomarkers market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. There are many factors that are directly or indirectly responsible for driving the global digital biomarkers market growth. One such crucial factor is the increased drug development cost. Various drug tests for neurodegenerative disorders have failed which leads to the need for another alternative which comes in the form of digital biomarkers. These reasons are projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.
Digital Biomarkers Market: Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant rate owing to the rising focus of governments on healthcare facilities and developments. North America accounted for a significant market share owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and wearable devices and the growing incidences of lifestyle-related disorders. The Middle and Africa, Europe, and Latin America, are other important regions contributing to the global digital biomarkers market.
The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.
System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Collection Tools
Digital Platforms
Mobile Apps
Desktop-Based Software
Wearable
Biosensors
Data Integration Systems
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cardiovascular Disease
Sleep and Movement Disease
Neurodegenerative Disorders
Psychiatric Disorder
Gastrointestinal Disease
Respiratory Disease
Diabetes
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical Companies
Providers
Payers
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Digital Biomarkers Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.3. Increasing healthcare expenditure
4.2.2.4. Increased drug development cost
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive digital biomarkers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Digital Biomarkers Market By System Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. System Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Data Collection Tools
5.1.1.1. Digital Platforms
5.1.1.2. Mobile Apps
5.1.1.3. Desktop-Based Software
5.1.1.4. Wearable
5.1.1.5. Biosensors
5.1.2. Data Integration Systems
Chapter 6. Digital Biomarkers Market By Therapeutic Area Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Therapeutic Area Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cardiovascular Disease
6.1.2. Sleep and Movement Disease
6.1.3. Neurodegenerative Disorders
6.1.4. Psychiatric Disorder
6.1.5. Gastrointestinal Disease
6.1.6. Respiratory Disease
6.1.7. Diabetes
6.1.8. Others
Chapter 7. Digital Biomarkers Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
7.1.2. Providers
7.1.3. Payers
Continued…
