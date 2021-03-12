Digital Biomarkers Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 : Top Players- AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Etc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global digital biomarkers market is projected to be worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/360



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Digital Biomarkers market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.



The global Digital Biomarkers market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Digital Biomarkers sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Emergen Research has segmented the global digital biomarkers market on the basis of system component, therapeutic area, end-users, and region:



System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Collection Tools

Digital Platforms

Mobile Apps

Desktop-Based Software

Wearable

Biosensors

Data Integration Systems



Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Disease

Sleep and Movement Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Psychiatric Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disease

Respiratory Disease

Diabetes

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Providers

Payers



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Digital Biomarkers market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-biomarkers-market



The report classifies the global Digital Biomarkers market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Report on the Digital Biomarkers Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Digital Biomarkers market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Digital Biomarkers market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Digital Biomarkers market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Biomarkers market and its key segments?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Digital Biomarkers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Increasing healthcare expenditure



4.2.2.4. Increased drug development cost



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive digital biomarkers



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Digital Biomarkers Market By System Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. System Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Data Collection Tools



5.1.1.1. Digital Platforms



5.1.1.2. Mobile Apps



5.1.1.3. Desktop-Based Software



5.1.1.4. Wearable



5.1.1.5. Biosensors



5.1.2. Data Integration Systems



Chapter 6. Digital Biomarkers Market By Therapeutic Area Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Therapeutic Area Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Cardiovascular Disease



6.1.2. Sleep and Movement Disease



6.1.3. Neurodegenerative Disorders



6.1.4. Psychiatric Disorder



6.1.5. Gastrointestinal Disease



6.1.6. Respiratory Disease



6.1.7. Diabetes



6.1.8. Others



Chapter 7. Digital Biomarkers Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



To Be Continued…!



Quick Buy---Digital Biomarkers Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/360

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs