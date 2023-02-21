Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Size, Growth, Share Analysis (2022-2029)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Digital breast tomosynthesis is comparatively a new technology that improves the radiologists ability to treat breast cancer. It is also known as 3D mammography as it uses a series of two-dimensional images to create a three-dimensional image of the breast using x-rays. Breast tomosynthesis aids in early detection and diagnosis of breast disease. In breast tomosynthesis, the x-ray tube moves along an arc over the compressed breast capturing multiple angles of each breast in different angles. These digital images are combined to form a 3-D image by the algorithm and these digital images are scrutinized to identify the tumor. The benefits offered by these systems include it allows for the detection of small tumors, it increases the detection of small abnormal tissues growth confined to milk ducts called ductal carcinoma in situ, and low radiation equipment as no amount of radiation will remain in the patient's body post-diagnosis. Usage of digital breast tomosynthesis also results in early detection of breast cancer, greater accuracy in identifying the size of the tumor, fewer unnecessary biopsies, and clearer images of abnormalities within the dense breast tissue.



Market Drivers:



Increase in prevalence of breast cancer across the globe and increase in the adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis devices by various healthcare professionals as a primary source of detection of breast cancer and specifically, in the dense breast are driving the global digital breast tomosynthesis market during the forecast period. Increase in mammography screening across the globe for the detection of breast cancer is additionally contributing to the global breast tomosynthesis market during the forecast period.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, approximately 65.3% of women aged 40 and above had a mammogram within the past two years in united states, and it is expected to rise during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:



Global digital breast tomosynthesis market is segmented by product type, and by end-users. By product, type includes 2-D digital mammography technology, 3-D digital mammography technology, and by end-users includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



3-D digital mammography technology dominates the global digital breast tomosynthesis market during the forecast period due to added benefits offered by the technology compared with the 2D mammography technology it includes it reduces the number of false positives and decreased recall rates offered compared with traditional technology.According to Breastcancer.org, several studies conducted by different researchers have found that 3-D mammograms find more cancers than traditional 2-D mammograms and also reduce the number of false positives.



Geographical Share:



The global digital breast tomosynthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global digital breast tomosynthesis market during the forecast period due to increased healthcare advancements across the region and higher affordability rates. The increase in adoption of these technologies by the hospitals and diagnostic centers across the region are additionally contributing to the growth during the forecast period.

According to the U.S FDA, currently, the vast majority of practices in the United States use digital mammography. As of February 1, 2014, there were 8060 certified facilities with full-field digital mammography.

According to the Mammography Quality Standards Act in 2018, approximately 80,000 mammography procedures are performed in the United States alone.



Competition Size:



Major market players in the digital breast tomosynthesis market are Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, GMM (IMS Giotto), Hologic, Inc, Planmed, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Afga Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare,and others.



