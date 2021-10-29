Digital Business Card Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Haystack, CamCard, Knowee

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Business Card Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Business Card market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Switchit (United States),Adobe (United States),Techno Infonet (India),Haystack (Australia),Inigo (United States),L-Card (United States),About.me (United States),SnapDat (United States),CamCard (United States),Knowee (Spain),Linkcard (United States)



Definition:

The digital business cards are replacing the market of Business cards. In this technology aspects, business contacts are instantly transferred to the userâ€™s smartphone with the help of the android application, which allows the user to browse all contacts and store or retrieve contacts from the cloud. This also states as a customer-to-customer cards managing platform. The latest technology used in digital business cards is augmented reality and near field communications. The increasing trend of exchanging cards and forget about it. But with changing time people realize that a strong business relationship is built with meeting in-person and staying â€" in touch. As for coming major trends like building business communities and offline networking gaining. Digital Business cards help to engage people professionally and efficiently. In developed countries, nearly 68% of small and medium businesses believe that digital presence helps them in customer acquisition, which shows the future is digital and this includes business cards as well. North America is overflow with entrepreneurs, who know the importance of connection. Additionally, In North America, the appâ€™s accuracy rate is very high this parameter drives this market. As the government is taking many initiatives in moving to go green, by adopting digitally, it also saves the cost of printing.



Market Trends:

- High Adoption from Enterprises with Analytic Feature

- Low Labour Cost

- Qualitative Printing



Market Drivers:

- Growing Number of Social Media Web Pages

- Increasing Number of Government Initiatives towards Digitization

- Rising Focus on the Mobile Experience, Prioritizing the Apple IOS and Android Apps



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Number of Companies and Sales Entrepreneurs in Emerging Economies

- Growing Concern towards Go Green



The Global Digital Business Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Individual User, Business User, Enterprise Users (100+ Users)), Application (Business Owners, Sales Entrepreneurs, Marketing Agencies, Consultants, Events and Travels, Education & Training, Health and Beauty), Platforms (Android Devices, IOS Devices, Windows), Price Range (Pro (Premium), Enterprise), Technology (NFC, Augmented Reality), Features (Media Content, Video Integration, Location Map, Analytics, Integration with CRM, QR Code Mixed, Multiple Languages)



Global Digital Business Card market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



