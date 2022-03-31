Digital Business Transformation Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Microsoft, Google

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Business Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital Business Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Google (United States),Accenture PLC (Ireland),CA Technologies (United States),Cognizant (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),HCL Technologies (India),TIBCO Software (United States),Marlabs (United States)



Definition:

Digital business transformation, an integration of digital technology to meet customer expectation and improve the speed and efficiency in which services are provides in all areas of a business. It is a profound transformation of business and organisational activities, competencies and models to wholly leverage the changes and opportunities of a mix of digital technologies, with present and future shifts. Digital transformation adoption has reached the next level in some countries, especially developed ones. Technically advanced countries such as Japan aims to use digital transformation in the countryâ€™s new initiative known as Society 5.0, which is highly advanced as compared to ongoing Industry 4.0 trend.



Market Trends:

- Continuously Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Application

- The Advent of IoT and Rapid Adoption of Cloud Services



Market Drivers:

- Digitalizing Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency

- The Emergence of Industry 4.0 and Rapid Advances in Digital Technology are Redefining Society



Market Opportunities:

- Demand for Personalized Digital Transformation

- The Growth in the Usage of Disruptive Technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data Globally



The Global Digital Business Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Functionality Type (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Technology Type (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Mobility/Social Media, Others (Blockchain and Robotics)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail, IT and Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Others)



Global Digital Business Transformation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Business Transformation market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Business Transformation market.

- -To showcase the development of the Digital Business Transformation market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Business Transformation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Business Transformation market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Business Transformation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Digital Business TransformationMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Digital Business Transformation market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Digital Business Transformation Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Digital Business Transformation Market Production by Region Digital Business Transformation Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Digital Business Transformation Market Report:

- Digital Business Transformation Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Digital Business Transformation Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Digital Business Transformation Market

- Digital Business Transformation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Digital Business Transformation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Digital Business TransformationProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {}

- Digital Business TransformationMarket Analysis by Application {}

- Digital Business Transformation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Digital Business Transformation Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Digital Business Transformation market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Digital Business Transformation near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Digital Business Transformation market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



