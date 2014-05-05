Digital Camera and Camera Accessories Market 2014 - 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Global Digital Camera market is witnessing an increase in the demand for personalized digital cameras. Vendors are introducing personalized digital cameras in the market to meet end-user requirements such as advanced waterproof and rugged digital cameras in different colors. Vendors are also targeting female customers with their mirrorless cameras. This trend for targeting consumers with personalized products is also helping vendors better understand customer needs, and design and introduce new products to increase their market share.



Analysts forecast the Global Digital Camera market will grow at a CAGR of 16.17 percent over the period 2013-2018. According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increase in the demand for MILCs because of their improved features and lightweight nature. Women-centric advertisements and the availability of these cameras in different colors are also increasing the popularity and purchase of digital cameras among women.



Key Vendors

- Canon Inc.

- Nikon Corp.

- Panasonic Corp.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Sony Corp.



Purchase Report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16816.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Casio Computer Co.

- Fujifilm Corp.

- Hewlett-Packard Co.

- Leica Camera AG

- Olympus Corp.

- Ricoh Co. Ltd.

- Sakar International Inc.

- Sigma Corp.

- Toshiba Corp.



Further, the report states that the growing popularity of smartphones is one such major challenge that has a negative impact on the sales of digital cameras. The development of smartphones equipped with high-quality cameras is also posing a threat to DSLR camera sales.



Global Camera Accessories Market 2014-2018: The demand for digital cameras is rapidly shifting from developed countries to emerging nations, which is increasing the demand for accessories in these nations. The main reason for the shift in demand is the saturation of the market in developed nations, such as the US and the UK, where most consumers own in-built lens cameras or digital cameras. In addition, the penetration level of digital cameras is very low in emerging economies such as India and Brazil, which is resulting in an increasing demand from first-time buyers. The main driving factors in developing nations are an increase in disposable income, use of social networking sites, interest in photography, and so on.



According to the report, one of the major market drivers is the increase in the demand for interchangeable lens cameras, attributed mainly by their improved features and high-quality image. Women-centric advertisements and the availability of these cameras in different colors are also increasing the popularity of digital cameras among women.



Key Vendors

- Canon Inc.

- Nikon Corp.

- Panasonic Corp.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Sony Corp.



Purchase Report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16796.



Other Prominent Vendors

- BENRO Precision Industry (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

- Delkin Devices Inc.

- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

- Gitzo SA

- Lino Manfrotto + Co. SpA

- Metz-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

- Miller Camera Support Equipment

- Shenzhen JJC Technology Co. Ltd.

- Sigma Corp.

- Slik Corp.

- Velbon Tripod Co. Ltd.



Further, the report states that the growing popularity of smartphones is one such major challenge that has a negative impact on the sales of digital cameras and camera accessories.