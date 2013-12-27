Digital Camera Market in the US 2014-2018 Will Rise at a CAGR of 8.3% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Digital Camera market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for MILC. The Digital Camera market in the US has also been witnessing the increase in demand for personalized digital cameras.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/digital-camera-market-in-the-us-2014-2018-report.html



However, the increasing threat from smartphones could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

TechNavio's report, the Digital Camera Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Digital Camera market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Canon Inc., Nikon Corp., Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Casio Computer Co., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leica Camera AG, Olympus Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sakar International Inc., Sigma Corp., and Toshiba Corp.



Browse Other Published Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Related Reports -



Global Camera Module Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/global-camera-module-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



Camera modules are gaining popularity and seeing increased demand across different application sectors such as in smartphones and tablet PCs, as well as in industrial, medical and automotive sector. High end smartphones with increased lens resolution and usage in cheaper smartphones are expected to drive the market in future.



This report has been segmented by sensor type, by application and by geography. Further, geographical regions are segmented by sensor type and by application. Along with the major segmentation, it also includes Porter’s five forces analysis, market dynamics, and value chain of the market. In addition, the forecast from 2013 to 2019 has been also covered with current and future trends.



Global and China CMOS Camera Module Industry Report, 2013



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-cmos-camera-module-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html



The growth rate of cell phone camera pixels slows down, or even declines in 2013. Apple's iPhone 5S still employs 8-megapixel, instead of 13-megapixel adopted by other top cell phone vendors. In addition, several Chinese star models such as MEIZU's MX3 and BBK's Vivo X3 also have the respective resolution of 8-megapixel, indicating that the competition may shift from pixel value to pixel size. MX3 is equipped with Sony IMX179 Sensor and has the pixel size of 1.4?m; Vivo X3 is installed with Samsung 3H7 Image Sensor and has the same pixel size as MX3.



HTC ONE utilizes ST's VD6869 sensor chip with the pixel size of 2.0?m which was called as Ultral Pixel. Unless a 13-megapixel sensor with a greater pixel size is launched, Apple may also adhere to 8-megapixel.



Global Camera Module in Mobile Device Market 2014-2018



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-camera-module-in-mobile-device-market-2014-2018-report.html



Global Camera Module in Mobile Device market to grow at a CAGR of 13.20 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Camera Module in Mobile Device market has also been witnessing rapid advancement in technology. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Camera Module in Mobile Device Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/