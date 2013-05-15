Digital Caricatures Live Helps Companies Generate Substantial Traffic and Leads at Conventions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Digital Caricatures Live, a company that offers a unique experience by drawing digital caricatures of individuals, has proven to be highly effective at conventions, trade shows and corporate events. The presence of their team of highly experienced and creative artists is always felt during various events which results in substantial traffic and leads for companies that hire them for marketing. With recent success Digital Caricatures Live now has artists all over the world offering their service to any corporate or private events including family occasions.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on their innovative service, “Gaining attention at trade shows and conventions is a priority for the companies and many try different marketing techniques to generate traffic and leads. Digital Caricatures Live offers a unique service which is aimed at helping other companies gain attention by creating a friendly atmosphere. Our digital caricatures always create smiles and laughter, and never fail to impress.”



The company informed that they can create color digital caricatures within 6 minutes and with multiple artists they are able to provide digital caricatures for large crowds. Printed copies are given to the individuals on spot and further digital copies are also sent if emails are provided. The company further added they cover nearly all major cities in the U.S., especially where trade shows and conventions are common. If there is ever a requirement for Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami Caricature Artist or in any other city, the company makes arrangements accordingly.



A caricature Orlando FL or in Las Vegas the two most popular convention centers, can prove to be highly beneficial for companies that are promoting their services or products.



Nearly every artist of the company has over 10 years of experience and has an impressive personality which is suitable for any event corporate or personal event. The atmosphere thus created by their presence is always positive and up lifting for the guests.



Digital Caricatures Live is a company that provides a unique entertainment experience by drawing digital caricatures of guests at private events, corporate events, trade shows, conferences, conventions and family occasions. Through their online platform, http://www.digitalcaricatureslive.com/, specific details of the services the company provides and the profiles of their team of highly experienced artists can be viewed. The company is known for providing its service around the world and for its effectiveness in generating traffic and leads.



