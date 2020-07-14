Digital Classroom Market 2020: Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Updated Research Report of Digital Classroom Market 2020-2026:



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Digital Classroom market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.



The Global Digital Classroom market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to reach a value of approximately USD 138.4 billion by the year 2026. Due to the diverse initiatives being pursued by governments around the globe to enhance teaching methods, quality of education and educational institutions facilities through the implementation of the concept of the smart classroom to strengthen the education system.



The key players covered in this study

Dell

Promethean

Discovery Education

Pearson Education

Blackboard

Jenzabar

Adobe Systems

Desire2Learn

DreamBox Learning

Echo360

Educomp

Ellucian

McGraw-Hill Education

Oracle

Saba

SMART Technologies

Unit4



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital classroom hardware

Digital classroom content

Digital classroom software

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher education



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Classroom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Classroom development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Classroom are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



