Digital Coin Market: A Strong Foundation Post Covid Sets the Stage for Continued Outperformance

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

JPMorgan Chase (United States)



The digital coin is defined as cryptocurrency and digital or virtual money in the form of a digital token or coin. In todayâ€™s time, digital coins are gaining much popularity due to lack of currency fluctuation, lower transaction fees, and free from government control. However, many companies are gaining direct exposure to the digital currency for international transactions that will help investors actively engage in the foreign exchange market. The increasing digitalization and growth of online transactions will further boost the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial), End-user (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others)



The Digital Coin Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Decentralized Financial Services or DeFi Projects Will Be Biggest Trend for the Cryptocurrency Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Digital Currencies for Easy and Quick Transactions

Increasing Investment in Digital Currencies by Individuals Due to Its Durability, Portability, and Fungibility



Challenges:

Vulnerable To Being Hacked and Becoming Targets of Cyberattacks



Opportunities:

Growing Popularity of Bitcoin Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



