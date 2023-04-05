NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Digital Commerce Applications Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Commerce Applications market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Salesforce.com, inc. (United States), Cognizant Technology Solution (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Adobe Inc. (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Shopify Inc. (Canada), Adyen NV (Netherlands), Amazon.com Inc (United States), 2checkout.Com, Inc. (United States), InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. (India), Digital Goodie Ltd. (Finland).



Scope of the Report of Digital Commerce Applications

Digital commerce applications targeting businesses of all sizes and industries. Best-of-breed digital commerce adjacent applications in areas such as CPQ, payments and billing, order management, web content management, merchandising, site search, fulfillment, product information management, and inventory management. An increase in digitalization shopping and purchasing things online has become a very common procedure and hence providing a boost to the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Financial, Marketing, Sales, Service operations, Customers Services, Order MGT, Content MGT, Inventory MGT), End User Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Travel & Hospitality, Energy, Resources & Utilities, Others), End User (Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprise)



Market Drivers:

Growth In The Number Of Online Shoppers Across The Globe

Increasing Number of Smartphones, Broadband Connections, and Tablets



Market Trends:

Rising Change in Consumer Preferences Along With the Availability of Cheap and Dependable Technology for Secure Transaction

Intelligent Site Search



Opportunities:

High Growth in Developing Countries

Increasing Online Shopping Habits and Changing Lifestyles



Challenges:

Lack of Digital Marketing Skills in Consumers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



