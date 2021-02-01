Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 200 pages on title 'Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Size study, by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); Business Model (B2B, B2C, Marketplace, Others); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Travel and Tourism, Home Furnishings, Electrical and Electronics, Textile and Apparels, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as 3dcart, Adobe, Big Cartel, LLC, Kibo Software, Inc., PrestaShop, Salesforce, Shopify Inc., Squarespace, Volusion, LLC, WooCommerce.



Summary

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.13 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.64 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital commerce platform includes buying and selling of raw material, products, services or any kind of goods and services through an electronic medium by the consumer, retailer, and business. Before the COVID-19 pandemic digital commerce platform include strong and steady growth of internet users and rising awareness related to online shopping, increasing online launching of products, low price due to bulk purchase and so on, but after COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. Since the pandemic's onset, global digital commerce sales figures have raised. The trend of online buying is expected to outlive the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer are more convenient to make online purchases and greater access to internet devices. Moreover, With 2.71 billion smartphone users globally, content consumption across media channels, devices and demographics are on the rise, even according to Open Society Foundations, the United Kingdom has one of the highest levels of digital television uptake in Europe and it is witnessing more customer-focused options in the digital market. However, raising privacy concerns and flip cyber security issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. . Moreover, to fuels the growth of the e-commerce platform market there are options such as ease of doing business, low financial costs, wider variety, and e-cart etc. are there.



The regional analysis of global Digital Commerce Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a rapid growth within the global digital commerce platform market in its B2B business model, while the North American retail segment has already been a prominent source of revenue for the market players. Also the region lead to a massive existing base of digital media users, powered by a high use of smartphones and high-speed data networks and internet services.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the digital commerce platform market in Asia Pacific is growing at a very fast rate due to changing consumer preferences would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Commerce Platform market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

3dcart, Adobe, Big Cartel, LLC, Kibo Software, Inc., PrestaShop, Salesforce, Shopify Inc., Squarespace, Volusion, LLC, WooCommerce



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type: Cloud-based, On-premises



By Business Model: B2BB2C, Marketplace, Others



By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises



By Industry Vertical: Travel and Tourism, Home Furnishings, Electrical and Electronics, Textile and Apparels, Others



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Commerce Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Commerce Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Business Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market by Business Model, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Business Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Commerce Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Digital Commerce Platform Market by Enterprise Size, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Digital Commerce Platform Mar



....Continued



